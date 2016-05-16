MANILA May 16 Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
(RCBC) said on Monday that its board has appointed a
new president replacing Lorenzo Tan, who resigned but was
cleared by the Philippine bank of any wrongdoing in a $81
million money laundering scandal.
Gil Buenaventura, currently president and CEO of state-run
Development Bank of the Philippines, will take over as RCBC
president and CEO from July 1, RCBC said in a statement.
The veteran banker is a former senior executive vice
president and chief operating officer of the Bank of the
Philippine Islands, one of the country's three biggest lenders.
RCBC, the country's ninth-largest lender by assets, said on
May 6 that it had accepted the resignation of Tan.
In early February, unidentified hackers infiltrated the
computers at the Bangladesh central bank and tried to transfer
$951 million from its settlement account at the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York.
Most transfers were blocked, but $81 million was sent to
four accounts at a branch of RCBC and then moved through a
remittance firm and later to casinos and gambling agents. Most
of that money is missing.
The Philippine Senate is scheduled to resume its
money-laundering probe on May 19.
