NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. regulators have advised banks to review the cyber protections they have in place to protect against fraudulent money transfers and other threats from hackers, months after $81 million was stolen from Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"Financial institutions should review their risk management practices and controls over information technology and wholesale payment systems networks, including authentication, authorization, fraud detection, and response management systems and processes," the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, which includes the Fed, said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chris Reese)