KIEV, June 30 Ukraine's central bank urged banks to review security procedures in April, saying a Ukrainian bank had been targeted in a cyber attack that sought to steal money using fraudulent SWIFT transfers, according to a confidential message obtained by Reuters.

The warning, issued on April 28, did not identify the bank or say if the attempt was successful in stealing money.

The memo to banks containing the warning did say though that the attack on the Ukrainian bank was similar to one that had occurred more than a month earlier in Bangladesh.

In that incident, Bangladesh's central bank disclosed that it had been the victim of a cyber attack that stole tens of millions of dollars using fraudulent SWIFT wire transfer requests. Similar attacks have occurred in Ecuador and Vietnam.

