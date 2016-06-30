KIEV, June 30 Ukraine's central bank urged banks
to review security procedures in April, saying a Ukrainian bank
had been targeted in a cyber attack that sought to steal money
using fraudulent SWIFT transfers, according to a confidential
message obtained by Reuters.
The warning, issued on April 28, did not identify the bank
or say if the attempt was successful in stealing money.
The memo to banks containing the warning did say though that
the attack on the Ukrainian bank was similar to one that had
occurred more than a month earlier in Bangladesh.
In that incident, Bangladesh's central bank disclosed that
it had been the victim of a cyber attack that stole tens of
millions of dollars using fraudulent SWIFT wire transfer
requests. Similar attacks have occurred in Ecuador and Vietnam.
A SWIFT spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Jim Finkle; Editing by
Christian Lowe)