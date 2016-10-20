By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 20 Government lawyers on
Thursday said they would prosecute a former National Security
Agency contractor accused of stealing classified information
under an espionage law, a move carrying far more severe
penalties than previously announced charges.
Harold Thomas Martin spent over two decades pilfering
classified information from multiple government agencies,
federal prosecutors said in a new filing made in a U.S. District
Court in Baltimore. They expected to bring charges that included
violations of the Espionage Act, the filing said.
The amount of stolen data is estimated to be at least fifty
terabytes, enough to fill dozens of hard drives, prosecutors
said, adding that the alleged criminal conduct "is breathtaking
in its longevity and scale." Some officials have said the trove
may amount to the largest heist of classified government
information in history.
An attorney representing Martin was not immediately
available for comment.
Among the material allegedly stolen by Martin included a top
secret document that contained "specific operational plans
against a known enemy of the United States and its allies," the
prosecutors said.
U.S. officials announced in a criminal complaint earlier
this month that Martin, 51, was taken into custody in Maryland
in August and charged with felony theft of classified government
material. It did not allege a motive.
The FBI is investigating possible links between Martin and
the leak online this summer of secret NSA hacking tools used to
break into the computers of adversaries such as Russia and
China, U.S. officials said.
Martin was employed with Booz Allen Hamilton, the same
consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he gave
documents to journalists that exposed NSA surveillance practices
in 2013.
Booz Allen said in a statement earlier in October that the
company immediately fired Martin when it learned of the FBI's
arrest.
Martin is scheduled to appear in court for a detention
hearing on Friday. Prosecutors will argue he should not be
released on bail because he is a flight risk and a threat to
national security and the safety of others.
A conviction under the Espionage Act can include prison time
of up to 10 years on each count. The Obama administration has
prosecuted more people, including Snowden, under the law than
all previous presidents combined.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Andrew Hay)