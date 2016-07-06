By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, July 6
weigh a constitutional challenge on Wednesday to a warrantless
government surveillance program brought by an Oregon man found
guilty of attempting to detonate a bomb in 2010 during a
Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
The case before a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals is the first of its kind to consider whether a
criminal defendant's constitutional privacy rights are violated
under a National Security Agency program that allows spying on
Americans' international phone calls and internet
communications.
Mohamed Mohamud, a Somali-American, was convicted in 2013 of
plotting to use a weapon of mass destruction and sentenced to 30
years in prison.
In 2010, Mohamud, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was then
19, was found to have attempted to remotely detonate a fake car
bomb planted near a square crowded with thousands of people
attending a ceremony in downtown Portland the day after
Thanksgiving.
Mohamud's lawyers argued he was entrapped by law enforcement
officers posing as al Qaeda militants.
Wednesday's case, U.S. v. Mohamud, challenges the
admissibility of evidence brought to trial obtained under a
foreign intelligence statute on grounds it does not allow the
government to retain and access content of communications
belonging to Americans and that it is unconstitutional.
That law, amended in 2008 by Congress and known as Section
702, enables internet surveillance programs known as Prism and
Upstream that were first disclosed publicly in a series of leaks
by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden three years ago.
Prism gathers messaging data from Alphabet Inc's Google
, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple
Inc and other major tech companies that is sent to and
from a foreign target under surveillance. Upstream allows the
NSA to copy web traffic flowing along the internet backbone
located inside the United States and query that data for certain
terms associated with a target.
Officials have conceded that data about Americans is
sometimes "incidentally" collected under these programs, and
later used for domestic criminal investigations. Critics see it
as back-door surveillance of Americans without a warrant.
The government has not disclosed which program was used to
surveil Mohamud and only alerted him and his lawyers to how
evidence against him was collected after his conviction.
Section 702 has been challenged before in court, but cases
have generally been dismissed due to an inability to prove
someone's communications were actually caught up in the highly
secretive programs.
The case may have political implications, as Congress must
reauthorize Section 702 by Dec. 31, 2017, or let it expire.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Leslie Adler)