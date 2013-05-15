(For other news from Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/Cyber13)
* Destructive assaults seen likely
* General urges legislation to aid information-sharing
* Sees need for discussions with China
(Adds details on dialog with China, Mandiant report, U.S. cyber
legislation)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, May 14 The top U.S. general in
charge of cyber security warned on Tuesday that the United
States is increasingly vulnerable to attacks like those that
destroyed data on tens of thousands of computers in Saudi Arabia
and South Korea in the past year.
Army General Keith Alexander, who heads the National
Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, told the Reuters
Cybersecurity Summit that computer networks were under constant
attack and billions of dollars worth of intellectual property
were flowing out of the country each year.
The result was "the greatest transfer of wealth in history,"
Alexander said.
"Mark my words, it's going to get worse. The disruptive and
destructive attacks on our country will get worse and ... if we
don't do something, the theft of intellectual property will get
worse," said Alexander, the longest-serving head of the NSA.
The four-star general said he was not aware of cyber
assaults against the United States as destructive as the one
that damaged computers at Saudi Arabia's national oil company,
Aramco, last year. In the South Korean incident, thousands of
computers malfunctioned in March, disrupting work at banks and
television broadcasters in an attack that officials there blamed
on malware used by North Korea.
But Alexander said similar attacks could be seen "in the
not-too-distant future" on key U.S. infrastructure sectors, such
as public utilities and financial services.
Alexander said that Washington, among other things, needed
to engage in more dialogue with China, which the Pentagon has
accused of trying to break into U.S. military computer networks.
Top U.S. officials have grown increasingly vocal about
threats to U.S. computer networks from China and other
countries.
The Pentagon's latest annual report on Chinese military
developments accused China for the first time of trying to break
into U.S. defense networks, calling it "a serious concern."
China has dismissed as groundless both that report and a
February report by the U.S. computer security company Mandiant,
which said a secretive Chinese military unit was probably
behind a series of hacking attacks targeting the United States
that had stolen data from 100 companies.
Alexander said the activities cited by Mandiant were "just
the tip of the iceberg" and he favored more "candor" in
discussions with China.
"We need China as a trading partner. We need to take a step.
We need to let them know that that's unacceptable - stealing
intellectual property - and all that's going on as per the
Mandiant report," Alexander said.
"I have offered to my counterparts in the (U.S.) Pacific
Command and others that at some point it would make sense for
myself or my successor to do that," he said.
The general argued forcefully for legislation that would
make it easier for the government to work with industry on
monitoring private computer networks for signs of intrusion,
despite concerns raised by privacy advocates.
But he said the NSA had no interest in reading the emails of
U.S. citizens, who by some estimates produce 420 billion emails
a day.
"We can protect our networks and protect our civil liberties
and privacy," Alexander told the summit.
He said proposed legislation would not allow government
agencies to view data that identified individual people, except
in specific cases that required special waivers.
Moreover, all reports of intrusions would go to the FBI, the
Department of Homeland Security and the NSA simultaneously so
that the appropriate agency could take any required action.
