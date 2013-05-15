(For other news from Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/Cyber13)
By Joseph Menn
WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. government will use
classified information about software vulnerabilities for the
first time to protect companies outside of the military
industrial complex, top officials told Reuters this week.
Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano said that a
system being developed to scan Internet traffic headed toward
critical businesses would block attacks on software programs
that the general population does not realize are possible.
"It is a way to share information about known
vulnerabilities that may not be commonly available," Napolitano
said at the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit in Washington, D.C.
The information would come from "a variety of sources"
including intelligence agencies, she said on Tuesday.
The National Security Agency and other intelligence agencies
develop and acquire knowledge about software flaws in order to
penetrate overseas networks. Until now, there has been no
straightforward way for these agencies to share that classified
data with U.S. companies outside the defense sector, even though
those companies could become victims of cyber attacks.
The plan is to discreetly share the data through what the
government calls Enhanced Cybersecurity Services. Under a
February presidential order, those services will be offered by
telecommunications and defense companies to utilities, banks and
other critical infrastructure companies that choose to pay for
them.
Napolitano's Department of Homeland Security will take the
information from the NSA and other sources, and relay it to
service providers with security clearances. The service
providers would then use these "attack signatures" - such as
Internet routing data and content associated with known
adversary groups - to screen out malicious traffic.
Napolitano's comments were the first disclosure that the
screening would also cover attacks on software using methods
known to the government that have not been disclosed to the
software manufacturers or buyers.
While U.S. intelligence agencies have at times warned
software manufacturers, such as Microsoft Corp and
Google Inc, or Homeland Security officials of specific,
declassified problems, the new system will be machine-to-machine
and far more rapid.
It reflects the realization that many espionage attacks from
overseas are aimed at the private sector and that future
destructive attacks may arrive the same way. (Classified attack
signatures have been used to protect defense manufacturers under
a Pentagon program.)
House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman
Mike Rogers said he was glad about the plan to share more
broadly information about vulnerabilities, while maintaining
control of the process to avoid tipping off rival countries or
criminals.
"This can't happen if you post it on a website," Rogers, a
Republican and lead author of a cybersecurity
information-sharing bill that has passed the House, told the
Summit. "We have to find a forum in which we can share it, and
10 providers serve 80 percent of the market. We have classified
relationships with a good number of them."
Among those that have agreed to provide the classified
security services are AT&T Inc and Raytheon Co.
Northrop Grumman Corp said this week it had also joined
the program.
The secret but widespread U.S. practice of buying up tools
leveraging unknown or "zero-day" software flaws for spying or
attacks was the subject of a Reuters Special Report last week,
in which former White House cybersecurity advisors said more
flaws should be disclosed for defensive reasons.
Michael Daniel, the White House cybersecurity policy
coordinator, told the Summit the Enhanced Cybersecurity Services
program was still evolving and the type of information shared
would change as threats do.
"We want to use the full capabilities that we have to
protect as much of the critical infrastructure as we can with
that program," he said.
Reporting by Joseph Menn
Gevirtz)