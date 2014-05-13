(For other news from the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on
WASHINGTON May 13 Congress is likely to pass
cybersecurity legislation this summer, Jeh Johnson, secretary of
the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday, citing
growing consensus among lawmakers on the need to help industry
share data with government about escalating attacks on computer
networks.
Johnson told the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit that he sees
"a real bipartisan desire" to pass a bill after two years of
unsuccessful attempts.
Among the elements Johnson said a bill should contain are
some limited liability to protect companies that share
information about cyber breaches.
Cybersecurity should not be the kind of "political hot
potato" posed by other legislative areas, Johnson said, terming
it "a good government, good business" issue.
