By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON May 14 Lockheed Martin Corp,
the No. 1 provider of information technology to the U.S.
government and the top Pentagon supplier, said on Wednesday the
number of sophisticated cyber campaigns aimed at its computer
networks had more than quadrupled since 2007.
The weapons maker had identified 43 distinct organizations
that were actively targeting Lockheed's networks this year, and
the number could rise, Chandra McMahon, vice president for
commercial markets at Lockheed's information systems business,
told the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit in Washington.
That compares with 10 campaigns directed against Lockheed,
which builds the F-35 fighter jet, satellites and warships, in
2007, and 28 in 2010, she said.
Lockheed and other U.S. weapons makers are frequent targets
of criminal groups, nation states and other hackers seeking to
extract valuable information about high-end weapons systems.
U.S. intelligence reports have cited attacks launched by
groups in Iran, China, Russia and North Korea. Lockheed declined
comment on any specifics about the campaigns it had identified.
McMahon said the company had seen a 20 percent increase in
cyber campaigns - complex attacks by organizations with specific
tactics and procedures - in 2013 alone.
Eight of the 10 campaigns identified in 2007 were still
active, she said, and six of the campaigns identified by
Lockheed were now being tracked by U.S. cyber officials.
Lockheed provides a wide range of cyber services for the
U.S. military and other government agencies, as well as energy
companies, utilities and other critical infrastructure firms.
Hackers were using some of the techniques and tactics
initially targeted at U.S. weapons makers against companies in
other sectors to steal data, disrupt networks and even damage
equipment, McMahon said.
Lockheed said it was seeing increasing interest among
private-sector companies in beefing up their security given the
growing number of attacks on U.S. computer networks.
The company cited increased evidence of malware targeted at
industrial control systems at utility companies, although
McMahon said Lockheed had not seen physical damage caused by a
cyber attack in the utility networks.
"While we haven't seen specific action on objectives in
terms of damage, what we have seen over the last several years
(is) malware created and deployed to damage critical
infrastructure," McMahon said.
She said she expected "steep increases" in cybersecurity
investments by private-sector companies in coming years, and
Lockheed expects double-digit growth in its cyber business,
which now accounts for 10 percent of revenues in the $8 billion
information systems sector.
