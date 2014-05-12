(For other news from the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on
By Joseph Menn and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON May 12 The new head of the National
Security Agency vowed on Monday to lead the embattled spy agency
with greater transparency as it balances individual rights
against the rising risk of a destructive cyber attack against
the United States.
In his first interview since taking the helm of both the NSA
and U.S. Cyber Command in April, Admiral Mike Rogers said he
would be more candid with the public about much of the NSA's
work after nearly a year of damaging revelations by former
contractor Edward Snowden.
But he also staunchly defended the NSA's controversial
electronic surveillance programs, emphasizing that they were
legal and needed better explanation rather than an overhaul.
"It is by design that I have tried to start a series of
engagements with a broader and perhaps more different groups
than we have traditionally done," Rogers told the Reuters
Cybersecurity Summit in Washington.
"The dialogue to date that we have had for much of the last
nine months or so from my perspective, I wish was a little bit
broader, had a little more context to it, and was a little bit
more balanced."
Last year, Snowden leaked details of numerous top-secret NSA
surveillance programs to media, damaging U.S. ties with key
allies such as Germany and triggering a worldwide debate about
whether the agency had trampled over privacy rights in the name
of national security.
Rogers said some NSA staff were "confused" by the onslaught
of criticism because a series of official reviews found that the
agency had for the most part abided by U.S. law.
But he acknowledged that the NSA's internal security, which
allowed Snowden to remove thousands of secret documents, had
been too lax.
"Clearly we should not have allowed this to happen," Rogers
said.
A longtime Navy intelligence officer, Rogers succeeded U.S.
Army General Keith Alexander last month and avoided faulting his
predecessor in the interview.
Rogers said he had told the rank and file at the NSA that
they should keep on as before, but come forward internally with
anything they felt to be improper.
Rogers said he would handle relations with the outside world
and make it a point to spend time with foreign partners and
private industry, where some companies have bridled at being
exposed as cooperative.
The debate about privacy and spying, he said, was a worthy
one that echoed concerns at the founding of the country about
the rights of individuals versus the powers of the government.
ACCOUNTABILITY AND RESPONSIBILITY
The NSA is charged with eavesdropping to collect foreign
intelligence as well as protecting military communication
networks. Cyber Command defends against and conducts offensive
operations that aim to disrupt or destroy assets.
"The idea of accountability and responsibility is very
important to me," Rogers said. "We must ensure that we do not in
any way abuse this capability."
Noting increased destructive cyber attacks elsewhere,
including one that wiped data from thousands of computers at
Saudi Arabia's oil giant, Aramco, Rogers said he anticipated
that such destructive electronic assaults will hit the United
States during his leadership.
"I fully expect that during my tenure as commander of the
U.S. Cyber Command there will be offensive activity directed
against critical infrastructure of the United States designed to
damage, destroy, or manipulate" data or equipment, he said.
Rogers declined to say how long he might serve atop the NSA
and Cyber Command.
Rogers said the financial industry, which has been hit by
attacks on banking websites, was doing a good job in gearing up
to face threats sponsored by other nations, while some other
critical sectors lag.
"There are segments out there that are much stronger than
others," Rogers said. He said sharing of information about
threats between private companies and the government had been
hindered by distrust following the Snowden leaks, and that he
would work to rebuild bridges with the commercial world as well
as overseas.
"I want to understand what drives their thought process,
what concerns them," he said of the big technology companies.
Rogers said he had made sure to include Germany on his first
trip abroad as NSA director, partly because of the historically
close relationship and partly because that country has strongly
objected to NSA spying on its leaders and others.
"I wanted to see my German counterpart and have a discussion
with them and make sure that as a new individual, I understood
exactly what their thinking was," Rogers said, adding that
Germany history gave it good reason to be especially worried
about privacy intrusions.
"I don't want the events of the last nine months to result
in a situation where bridges are burned to the point where we
can no longer dialogue, collaborate - I would hope at a minimum,
certainly understand each other."
