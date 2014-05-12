(For other news from the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit, click on
By Joseph Menn and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON May 12 The new head of the National
Security Agency vowed on Monday to lead the embattled spy agency
with greater transparency as it balances individual rights
against the rising risk of a destructive cyber attack against
the United States.
In his first interview since taking the helm of both the NSA
and U.S. Cyber Command in April, Admiral Mike Rogers said he
would be more candid with the public about much of the NSA's
work after nearly a year of damaging revelations by former NSA
contractor Edward Snowden.
But he also staunchly defended the NSA's controversial
electronic surveillance programs, emphasizing that they were
legal and needed better explanation rather than an overhaul.
"It is by design that I have tried to start a series of
engagements with a broader and perhaps more different groups
than we have traditionally done," Rogers told the Reuters
Cybersecurity Summit in Washington.
"The dialogue to date that we have had for much of the last
nine months or so from my perspective, I wish was a little bit
broader, had a little more context to it, and was a little bit
more balanced."
Last year, Snowden leaked details of numerous top-secret NSA
surveillance programs to media, damaging U.S. ties with key
allies such as Germany and triggering a worldwide debate about
whether the agency had trampled over privacy rights in the name
of national security.
