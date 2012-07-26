By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, July 26 Unspecified nations played a
role in a 17-fold jump in cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure
since 2009, but this does not appear to reflect payback for a
reported U.S. role in malicious code known as Stuxnet, the head
of the Pentagon's National Security Agency said on Thursday.
"I don't see the correlation there at all," Army General
Keith Alexander told a security forum in Aspen, Colorado. "I
don't see anything that goes to Stuxnet or anything like that."
Stuxnet was the first discovered malware designed to subvert
industrial systems. Credited with setting back Iran's disputed
nuclear program, it has been reported by The New York Times to
have been part of a U.S. and Israeli intelligence operation
started under President George W. Bush and expanded under
President Barack Obama.
The Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, a
U.S. intelligence arm, said in a report to Congress in October
that China and Russia were in the forefront of keyboard-launched
theft of U.S. trade and technology secrets to bolster their
fortunes at U.S. expense.
The report's unclassfied version did not accuse Russia or
China, nor blame any other country by name for allegedly
targeting U.S. infrastructure like power grids, transportation
hubs and telecommunications networks.
Alexander, who also heads the U.S. military's Cyber Command,
told the Aspen Security Forum that he was unaware of any
evidence that Stuxnet were now being turned against the United
States, as some experts have predicted might be the case now
that the malware has become available online.
Some of what the general called the 17-fold increase was
attributed to nation states and some to "hackers and other
criminals," he said.
"More right now (of attacks on infrastructure) is criminal
and hackers ... the majority," Alexander said in reply to a
question. "But not by a lot."
Alexander said earlier this month that the number of attacks
on critical U.S. infrastructure went from nine in 2009 to more
than 160 last year.
The general is headed to an annual conference in Las Vegas
known as Defcon, a gathering of geeks, hackers and security
professionals that amounts to the world's largest hacking
party.
"We need them to help educate our country in cybersecurity,"
he said of the hackers' cyber savvy. "And I think there's some
great things they can do."
(Reporting By Jim Wolf)