NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. coding site GitHub said
it was deflecting most of the traffic from a days-long
cyberattack that had caused intermittent outages for the social
coding site, with the Wall Street Journal citing China as the
source of the attack.
"Eighty-seven hours in, our mitigation is deflecting most
attack traffic," the GitHub Status account said in a tweet on
Sunday. "We're aware of intermittent issues and continue to
adapt our response."
GitHub supplies coding tools for developers and calls itself
the world's largest code host.
The attackers paralyzed the site at times by using
distributed denial of service, or DDoS, attacks, a technique
commonly used to disrupt websites and computer networks,
according to the Wall Street Journal.
They pushed massive amounts of traffic to GitHub by
redirecting overseas users of the popular Chinese search engine
Baidu Inc, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The newspaper said they targeted two GitHub pages that link
to copies of websites banned in China - a Mandarin-language site
from the New York Times Co and Greatfire.org, which
helps Chinese users circumvent government censorship.
A Beijing-based Baidu spokesman said a thorough
investigation had determined it was neither a security problem
on Baidu's side nor a hacking attack.
"We have notified other security organizations and are
working to get to the bottom of this," the spokesman said.
On its blog, GitHub said the attack began early on Thursday
and involved "every vector we've seen in previous attacks as
well as some sophisticated new techniques that use the web
browsers of unsuspecting, uninvolved people to flood github.com
with high levels of traffic."
GitHub said it believed the intent of the attack was to
convince the company to remove a specific class of content.
The Chinese government has repeatedly denied it has anything
to do with hacking.
Asked about the report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Hua Chunying said China itself was one of the world's largest
victims of hacking and called for international dialogue to
tackle the issue.
