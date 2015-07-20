(Adds closing share prices, byline)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 20 Costco Wholesale Corp,
Sam's Club and a handful of other large retailers have
disabled their online photo printing stores in recent days, on
concerns about a possible data breach at PNI Digital Media,
which manages and/or hosts photo services sites.
Last week CVS Health Corp disabled its CVSphoto.com
site, and the week before Walmart Canada's
walmartphotocentre.ca took a similar action after it was
informed that customer credit card data had been potentially
compromised.
Other photo printing sites that might have been recently
affected included Rite Aid Corp and British supermarket
chain Tesco's.
"We take the protection of information very seriously. PNI
is investigating a potential credit card data issue, and outside
security experts are assisting in the investigation," said Kirk
Saville, vice president, global communications at Staples Inc
, which bought Vancouver-based PNI last year.
Some websites said they had been advised by PNI of a
potential breach, while others said they acted because of recent
reports.
Costco Canada and Rite Aid noted that PNI has limited access
to customer information since it does not process credit cards,
but the photo service sites were temporarily taken down as a
precaution.
CVS and Walmart Canada asked customers to monitor their
credit card transactions closely for unauthorized charges.
Tesco's page simply said it was it was unavailable for
routine maintenance.
The retailers' main websites and other services were not
affected by the potential breach.
