By Andrea Shalal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 13 U.S.
cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Inc said Monday it had
successfully prevented a Chinese hacker group from targeting a
U.S. technology firm for the first time, offering promise for
other companies facing cyber attacks.
Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chief technology officer
of CrowdStrike, told Reuters his company had observed a
China-based hacker group called Hurricane Panda halt its attacks
on a U.S. Internet technology firm in January, after the hackers
detected CrowdStrike's presence on the company's networks.
Alperovitch said firms in the financial and cybersecurity
sectors had shown interest because of the results.
The January incident occurred after CrowdStrike responded to
a breach at another U.S. tech firm in April 2014 that also was
traced to Hurricane Panda.
CrowdStrike later detected that the group was attempting to
use a newly discovered Windows vulnerability, known as a "0-day"
threat, to attack the firm.
After CrowdStrike reported this risk to Microsoft, which
patched the vulnerability, the hacker group abandoned efforts to
regain access to the network of the first firm, he said.
Alperovitch said CrowdStrike had a "high degree of
confidence" that the hacker group was linked to the Chinese
government, but gave no further details.
CrowdStrike was later hired by the second firm that the same
Chinese group attempted to breach and expelled them from that
company's networks, only to have them repeatedly seek to break
back in, Alperovitch said.
He did not name either firm but said they worked in Internet
infrastructure, which can include areas such as
telecommunications, cloud computing and web hosting.
In January, Hurricane Panda managed to get a webshell onto
the second company's server and executed commands to check if
CrowdStrike was loaded in memory, Alperovitch said. Webshells,
normally used by server administrators, are vulnerable to
exploitation by hackers.
Once Hurricane Panda detected CrowdStrike's presence, the
group exited that system and ceased further activity, he said.
"They realized that we had raised the cost and given the
time and money wasted on the previous 0-day, decided it wasn't
worth it," he said. "It was the first time we'd seen that."
Alperovitch said the incident offered a new security plan
for many U.S. firms facing attacks on their networks.
CrowdStrike uses a team of two dozen "expert hunters" around
the world who monitor clients' networks for signs of hackers and
cyber attacks, he said. This enables them to leverage and learn
from other incidents at relatively low cost.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)