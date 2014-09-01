BRIEF-Broadcaster CME sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x
* co-CEO Del Nin reiterates sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x in 2017, leading to further borrowing cost reduction
Sept 1 CYBERCOM : * Chosen by Swedish tax agency, e-identification board and enforcement
authority Link to press release: here
* co-CEO Del Nin reiterates sees path to net leverage ratio falling below 6x in 2017, leading to further borrowing cost reduction
TORONTO, April 26 Hackers are demanding increasingly hefty ransoms to free computers paralyzed with viruses, as cyber criminals seek to maximize profits from large numbers of victims willing to pay up, according to cyber security firm Symantec Corp.