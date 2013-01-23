(Adds details on charges, quotes from U.S. Attorney in
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK Jan 23 Three foreign nationals have
been charged with creating and distributing a computer virus
that infected more than a million computers around the world,
including some operated by the U.S. space agency, U.S.
prosecutors said on Wednesday.
The defendants were charged with running a cybercrime ring
that released the so-called Gozi virus, which prosecutors said
was one of the most financially destructive computer viruses in
history.
The virus infected at least 40,000 computers in the United
States, authorities said. It was used to access personal bank
account information from computer users and steal millions of
dollars from customer accounts globally, according to papers
filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The defendants -- Deniss Calovskis, 27, a Latvian; Nikita
Kuzmin, 25, a Russian; and Mihai Ionut Paunescu, 28, a Romanian
-- were charged with a variety of counts, including conspiracy
to commit computer intrusion and conspiracy to commit bank
fraud.
They ran a "modern-day bank robbery ring that required
neither a gun nor a mask," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
said at a news conference.
Kuzmin, who helped create the virus, pleaded guilty in May
2011 and has been cooperating with the investigation, said
George Venizelos, assistant director-in-charge for the Federal
Bureau of Investigation's New York office.
The investigation is still "very much ongoing," Venizelos
told the news conference.
Investigators have collected 51 computer servers and other
equipment with some 250 million megabytes of information as part
of the probe, he said, adding that law enforcement officials in
several countries were helping with the investigation.
Kuzmin was arrested in the United States in November 2010.
Paunescu was arrested this past November in Romania while
Calovskis was arrested in December in Latvia, Venizelos said. He
said Paunescu and Calovskis were awaiting extradition.
David Gordon, a lawyer representing Kuzmin, did not
immediately return a call seeking comment. Attorney information
for the other defendants was not immediately available.
The virus infected more than 160 NASA computers, resulting
in more than $40,000 in damage, prosecutors said in the court
documents.
It was unclear if the virus affected NASA's operations, and
a spokeswoman from the agency had no immediate comment.
Kuzmin conceived of the virus in or around 2005 and
recruited Calovskis to help write its code, prosecutors said.
According to the government's charges, the men sold the
virus online in what Bharara called an "Internet bazaar" for as
much as $50,000.
Paunescu is accused of operating a Web hosting service from
computers in Romania, the United States and elsewhere that
helped people who bought the virus avoid detection by
authorities, according to court papers.
"Instead of 'this gun's for hire,' Kuzmin's operation was
'this virus for hire,'" Venizelos said. The virus was often
updated and improved for customers in what Venizelos said was
their own version of tech support.
In one scenario, the defendants created fake welcome pages
for banks that asked for customer PIN numbers and other
sensitive information, Bharara said.
(Reporting By Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Martha Graybow,
Leslie Gevirtz and Leslie Adler)