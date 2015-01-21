(Adds Twitter comment)
Jan 20 French newspaper Le Monde said its
Twitter account and publishing tool were hacked by Syrian
Electronic Army, an amorphous hacker collective that supports
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"The hackers managed to infiltrate our publishing tool
before launching a denial of service," the newspaper said on its
website. (bit.ly/1xvPrD5)
Le Monde sent out a tweet saying it has taken back control
of its computers. "We apologize for any fraudulent posts on our
behalf."
A Twitter Inc spokesman in France said the company
did not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security
reasons.
Representatives at "Le Monde" declined to comment.
In November, the websites of British and North American
media organisations and retailer Wal-Mart's Canadian
unit were hacked in a suspected attack by the Syrian Electronic
Army.
Among media sites hit were London newspapers the Daily
Telegraph, Independent and Evening Standard. The Canadian
Broadcasting Corp and New York Daily News also said they had
fallen victim to the hack.
The websites of companies such as the New York Times, the
BBC, Reuters and Microsoft have been targeted by the SEA in the
past, as have Twitter accounts of other media organisations.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Joyjeet Das)