By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, July 9
BOSTON, July 9 Microsoft Corp has
dropped a lawsuit against Vitalwerks Internet Solutions that
alleged the privately held Web services firm failed to take
proper steps to prevent its systems from being abused by
cybercriminals.
The two companies said on Wednesday they had settled the
lawsuit, which was announced by Microsoft on June 30 as it
launched an operation to wrest control over infected PCs from
cybercriminals. The software maker claimed the criminals were
using Vitalwerks servers for communications.
Microsoft's operation targeted malicious software known as
Bladabindi and Jenxcus, which is believed have infected millions
of Windows PCs around the globe.
Microsoft obtained an order from a federal judge in Nevada
to launch the operation, telling the court it would be able to
siphon off criminal traffic without impacting legitimate users
of a service run by Vitalwerks, known as No-IP.com.
Microsoft's Digital Crimes Unit told the court it did not
directly seek help from Vitalwerks because the company had not
cooperated with similar requests from other firms to stop
malicious traffic.
Vitalwerks said on Wednesday that the operation disrupted
service to some 1.8 million legitimate customers for several
days, and that the interruption could have been prevented had
Microsoft asked the company for help.
"When we notice activity, we act on it," said Vitalwerks
Vice President Dylan Zigenis. "When we are approached by outside
parties, we look at the evidence and we take action when
appropriate."
Microsoft confirmed that service had been disrupted to an
unspecified number of Vitalwerks customers, but said in a
statement Wednesday that it was because of "a technical error."
"Microsoft regrets any inconvenience these customers may
have experienced," the statement said.
Vitalwerks said the outage, along with allegations by
Microsoft that the company was not cooperative in fighting
cybercrime, had hurt its reputation, causing some customers to
closed their accounts seek refunds.
"We are battling to get our reputation back," Zigenis said.
A representative for Microsoft said the company had no
immediate response.
Microsoft's lawsuit also named nationals in Kuwait and
Algeria, who the company said were the developers of pieces of
malware. Microsoft has not dropped those claims.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Tom Brown)