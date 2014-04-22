By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 Hacking for espionage
purposes is sharply increasing, with groups or national
governments from Eastern Europe playing a growing role,
according to one of the most comprehensive annual studies of
computer intrusions.
Spying intrusions traced back to any country in 2013 were
blamed on residents of China and other East Asian nations 49
percent of the time, but Eastern European countries, especially
Russian-speaking nations, were the suspected launching site for
21 percent of breaches, Verizon Communications Inc's said
in its annual Data Breach Investigations Report.
Those were by far the most active areas detected in the
sampling, which drew more than half of its data from victims in
the United States. About 25 percent of spying incidents could
not be attributed to attackers from any country, according to
the authors of the report.
Though the overall number of spying incidents studied
tripled to 511 from total in the 2013 Verizon report, most of
that increase is due to the addition of new data sources. Even
looking at just the same contributors as before, however,
espionage cases grew, said Verizon investigator Bryan Sartin.
Not all electronic spying was blamed on governments.
Investigators from Verizon, Intel Corp's McAfee,
Kaspersky Labs and other private companies and public agencies
contributing data ascribed 11 percent of espionage attacks to
organized criminals and 87 percent to governments.
In some cases, the criminal gangs were probably looking to
sell what they found to governments or competitors of the
victims.
"We do see a slight merging between the classic organized
criminal and the espionage crook," Sartin said, adding that he
expected that trend to continue.
If the rise of detected Eastern European spying comes as a
surprise to those mainly familiar with accusations against
China, a bigger surprise might be the study's findings about
attacks on retailers.
Though recent breaches at Target Corp and other
retailers through their point-of-sale equipment have dominated
the headlines and prompted congressional hearings in the past
few months, fewer such intrusions have been reported to the
Verizon team than in past years, even as the number of report
contributors has multiplied.
"The media frenzy makes quite a splash, but from a frequency
standpoint, this largely remains a small-and-medium business
issue," the study says.
The report will be released to the public on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Robert Birsel)