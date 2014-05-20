BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 20 U.S. technology
companies will likely bear the brunt of soured ties between
Beijing and Washington over internet security, after the U.S.
Department of Justice charged five Chinese military officers
with cyber espionage.
U.S. equipment and software providers such as IBM Corp
and Cisco Systems Inc have already seen their
China sales drop after last year's revelations by former
National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden of U.S.
government spying.
Doing business in China could now get tougher, though any
Chinese retaliation over the charges may not be obvious,
executives and industry analysts said.
"The environment in China for U.S. technology companies is
not very good right now, and this won't make it better," said
James McGregor, chairman for advisory firm APCO China. "But if
they're losing their intellectual property to cyber hacking they
probably see this action as necessary and worrisome."
IBM's China sales have fallen by a fifth or more for three
straight quarters, the Armonk, NY-based firm reported in April.
Cisco said last week that its China business declined 8 percent
in the quarter to April 26.
"There's always a risk of retribution in China," said a
person who works closely with U.S. technology firms. "(But) the
damage is so pervasive that no company is going to say that the
(U.S.) government has acted inappropriately."
"Companies in any industry seen as a priority for China's
industrial policy could be at risk," the person added.
In December, Google Inc, Microsoft Corp
and six other U.S. global technology companies called for an
overhaul of practices and laws to limit how governments collect
user information amid growing concerns about online
surveillance. And last week, Cisco CEO John
Chambers wrote to U.S. President Barack Obama calling for
"standards of conduct" to ensure that government surveillance
doesn't undermine the ability of U.S. technology firms to sell
products globally, the Financial Times reported.
China has consistently denied accusations of cyber
espionage, and summoned Max Baucus, U.S. Ambassador to China, to
a meeting with Assistant Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang, state
media reported on Tuesday.
"The Chinese government and military and its associated
personnel have never conducted or participated in the theft of
trade secrets over the Internet," the Xinhua news agency quoted
Zheng as telling Baucus.
RETALIATION
The U.S. Department of Justice's move signals a new strategy
for Washington, but also caught companies operating in China off
guard, sparking fresh concern that business could be damaged.
People at a number of U.S. firms and trade sources said they
had not been given a heads-up before the hacking charges were
made public, and were concerned that China could make life
difficult for U.S. firms.
"It was very surprising to see that it came out in the way
that it did," said a person at a China-based business lobby. "It
was a bit of an untraditional tactic for the U.S. government to
go about it in this way."
"I don't think it will be overt retaliation, but there will
certainly be ways that the Chinese government will preclude
foreign companies from certain sectors," the person added.
Beijing and Washington have traded blows over cyber
espionage and online theft of intellectual property for years.
The tension was ratcheted up in late 2012 after the United
States banned Chinese communications equipment makers Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
from any role in building U.S. telecoms infrastructure.
China's government returned fire by pressuring big
state-owned firms to stop buying U.S.-made hardware, emphasising
security risks following Snowden's NSA revelations, people in
the industry said.
"The issue of cyber security is a major and growing concern
for the business community," said Gregory Gilligan, chairman of
the American Chamber of Commerce in China.
"AmCham China believes there is a fundamental difference
between intelligence gathering for legitimate national security
purposes and intelligence gathering for stealing trade secrets,
and that the definition of national security ought not include
economic interests," Gilligan said in e-mailed comments to
Reuters.
