BEIJING May 19 China's Foreign Ministry issued
a strongly-worded statement on Monday, saying a U.S. grand jury
indictment of five Chinese military officials was "made up" and
would "damage Sino-American cooperation and mutual trust".
"The Chinese government's stance on the issue of Internet
security is consistent and clear," said the statement from
Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang, which urged "immediate
rectification".
"China is a staunch defender of network security, and the
Chinese government, military and associated personnel have never
engaged in online theft of trade secrets," the statement said.
A U.S. grand jury indicted five Chinese individuals on cyber
espionage charges for allegedly targeting six American companies
and stealing trade secrets, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Monday, publicly accusing China of cyber spying for the first
time.
