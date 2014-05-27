(Repeats story to widen distribution)
By Bernard Vaughan and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK May 27 A leading hacker who
authorities say helped disrupt at least 300 cyber attacks after
agreeing to become an FBI cooperator was sentenced to time
served on Tuesday.
Authorities say Hector Xavier Monsegur, a onetime member of
the cyber-activist hacking group Anonymous who under the name
"Sabu" co-founded the offshoot LulzSec, had assisted in pursuing
cases against eight other suspected hackers since 2011.
Monsegur's cooperation shocked the hacking community, but
during his sentencing in a large ceremonial courtroom in New
York filled with journalists and observers, U.S. District Judge
Loretta Preska repeatedly saluted his help as extraordinary.
"That personal characteristic of turning on a dime and doing
good and not evil is the most important factor in this
sentence," said Preska.
Monsegur had served about seven months in prison and the
judge also sentenced him to a year of probation.
Monsegur, wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and wire-rim
glasses, nodded affirmatively while Preska described his
assistance to the government.
"I assure you, I'm not the same person you saw three years
ago," Monsegur told the judge. "I'm ready to move on."
According to a court filing by U.S. prosecutors, Monsegur,
30, and five other members of Anonymous formed LulzSec, which
engaged in hacks on companies including Internet security firm
HB Gary, News Corp's Fox Television, Tribune Co
and Sony Corp, as well as the website for
the U.S. Senate.
After the FBI approached him at his home in June 2011,
Monsegur agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.
Monsegur secretly pleaded guilty to charges including
computer hacking in August 2011, a fact that did not become
public until charges were announced against five other hackers
connected with LulzSec in 2012.
Among those charged was Jeremy Hammond, a Chicago resident
who at the time was the FBI's No.1 cyber criminal target.
Hammond, 29, was sentenced in November to 10 years in prison
after pleading guilty to cyber attacks on various government
agencies and businesses.
U.S. prosecutors said in the court filing that Monsegur's
cooperation also led to the prosecution of Matthew Keys, a
former deputy social media editor of Reuters.com. Keys has
pleaded not guilty to charges that he aided members of
Anonymous.
Monsegur also engaged in a "significant undercover
operation" that exposed an unnamed subject's role in an existing
investigation soliciting cyber attacks on a foreign government,
prosecutors said. No charges have resulted in the case.
The roughly 300 computer hacks Monsegur helped prevent
included targets such as the U.S. Armed Forces, the U.S.
Congress, the federal courts, and NASA, prosecutors said.
He also provided information about vulnerabilities in
critical infrastructure such as a city's water utility and a
foreign energy company.
While U.S. authorities praised Monsegur's cooperation, they
also said in the court filing that contrary to rumor, Monsegur
was not involved in the prosecution of operators of Silk Road,
an Internet black-market bazaar that accepted Bitcoin.
(Editing by Grant McCool)