Nov 27 Cybergun SA :

* Launches 15.3 million euros capital increase

* Issue price is 0.33 euros per share

* Subscription period is from November 28 until December 12

* Capital increase will be for 75 percent subscribed for by Restarted Investment

* As result of capital increase Cybergun would have total share capital of 20.8 million euros

* As result of capital increase Restarted Investment would hold 11.4 million euros out of 20.8 million euros share capital of Cybergun