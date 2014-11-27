BRIEF-Bahrain Family Leisure posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 37,753 dinars versus net loss of 802,928 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oFctcS) Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Cybergun SA :
* Launches 15.3 million euros capital increase
* Issue price is 0.33 euros per share
* Subscription period is from November 28 until December 12
* Capital increase will be for 75 percent subscribed for by Restarted Investment
* As result of capital increase Cybergun would have total share capital of 20.8 million euros
* As result of capital increase Restarted Investment would hold 11.4 million euros out of 20.8 million euros share capital of Cybergun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Q1 net profit 37,753 dinars versus net loss of 802,928 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oFctcS) Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 25 French eyewear company Essilor , which is in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica, reported higher first-quarter revenues and maintained its financial targets.