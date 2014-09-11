BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
(Corrects spelling of "said" in second bullet)
Sept 10Cybergun SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its AGM approved capital increase program
* Said capital increase consists of issuance of a maximum of 46.4 million new shares with discount of 0.01 euro compared to the closing price the day of obtaining a visa on the prospectus of the offer by the AMF
* Said capital increase will be guaranteed by Restarted Investment, now the largest shareholder with 22.14 pct stake in Cybergun
* Said capital increase will be finalized by the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage: