BRIEF-K.P.R Mill March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 697.9 million rupees versus 402.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 4 Cybergun SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of $14.6 million versus $16.7 million a year ago
* H1 net loss group share is 2.1 million euros ($2.40 million) versus profit of 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Expects return of revenue growth by end of H1 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1C19Ow5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 3 Bosnian auto supplier Prevent has no plans to launch a full takeover of rival Grammer AG , and expects carmakers like Volkswagen to honour their contracts, Prevent executive Christian Becker told German daily Handelsblatt.