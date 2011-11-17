* Adm. Fallon was top U.S. commander in Iraq, Afghanistan
* Fallon ran firm as CEO for a year, is now chairman
* CounterTack raises $9.5 million in funding
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 Retired U.S. Admiral William
Fallon has spent the past year working to turn around a
high-tech start-up that sells software that helps government
agencies and businesses fight sophisticated cyber attacks.
The 18-employee firm, CounterTack, underwent a
restructuring during his tenure.
"My focus was trying to keep us alive," Fallon said in an
interview.
But he said the pieces are now coming together.
The company on Thursday announced $9.5 million in Series A
financing in a round led by Fairhaven Capital.
It also hired a new executive team, naming Neal Creighton
as CEO. Creighton was a co-founder and CEO of a digital
security company known as GeoTrust.
Fallon - who resigned as commander of the wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan in 2008 after a magazine reported he was critical
of President George W. Bush's policy toward Iran - will serve
as chairman of the revamped company.
CounterTack sells products that monitor computer networks
for malicious activity so that businesses and government
agencies can identify malware that has made its way past
firewalls and antivirus software.
"The ability to see in-progress attacks is what
distinguishes our products," he said.
The technology helps investigators track the activities of
malware, making it easier to identify perpetrators and their
motives, he said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle, editing by Matthew Lewis)