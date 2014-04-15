SYDNEY, April 15 Financial services firm GE
Money has warned Australian customers against "worldwide
internet vulnerabilities", urging them to change online
passwords after a bug surfaced this month hitting email systems,
security firewalls and possibly, mobile phones.
"Heartbleed" surfaced in April, when it was disclosed that a
pernicious flaw in a widely used Web encryption program known as
OpenSSL opened hundreds of thousands of websites to data theft.
Developers rushed out patches to fix affected web servers
when they disclosed the problem, which affected companies from
Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc to Yahoo Inc
.
Yet pieces of vulnerable OpenSSL code can be found in
several other locations, from email servers to ordinary PCs,
phones and even security products, such as firewalls.
Developers of those products are scrambling to figure out
whether they are vulnerable and patch them to safeguard users.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that financial websites
run by GE Money, including the Myer Visa Card and Myer Card
portals, as well as Coles Mastercard, were vulnerable to the
Heartbleed security bug.
Many of the affected websites have since been patched
against Heartbleed or are in the process of being patched, the
newspaper said.
Myer Visa Card and Coles Master Card online login pages have
a security update that navigates to GE Money, which runs those
financial websites, asking customers to change passwords.
"We have taken precautions and steps to protect the security
of our customers' data and we have no reason to believe any
customer data has been compromised," a spokeswoman for GE said
in a statement on Tuesday.
Realestate.com.au, a provider of real estate services, also
sent customers a note over the weekend saying "Heartbleed" could
threaten their accounts and advising them to create new
passwords, according to a copy of the email obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)