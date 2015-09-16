By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, Sept 16
world's biggest automakers for information on steps they have
taken to protect cars from being hacked, as attention on vehicle
security has surged following the first car recall over a cyber
bug.
Democratic Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal
wrote to 18 automakers on Wednesday asking about efforts they
take to secure their vehicles, including 2015 and 2106 models.
They asked automakers how they test electronic components and
wireless networks to ensure attackers cannot gain access to
onboard networks.
Concerns about auto cyber security have grown since July,
when two researchers showed they could gain remote control of a
moving Jeep. Their work prompted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
to recall some 1.4 million vehicles for a
software update.
The request from the senators follows a similar review that
Markey began in December 2013. The Massachusetts senator
concluded in a February 2015 report that the spread of
technology connecting vehicles to networks had outpaced industry
and government efforts to protect vehicles from hackers.
The senators said on Wednesday they want specifics about
what individual automakers have done since the last survey to
beef up security as the industry has added new bells and
whistles to cars that security researchers warn make them
increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks.
Modern cars typically have dozens of small computers onboard
that connect to multiple external networks, making them
vulnerable to cyber attacks similar to ones waged on traditional
computer systems. Researchers have shown that attackers can
potentially take control of key vehicle systems such as steering
and acceleration, putting lives at risk.
"As vehicles become increasingly connected to the Internet,
and to one another through advanced features and services, we
continue to see how these technologies present vulnerabilities
that can compromise the safety and privacy of drivers and
passengers," the senators said in their letters.
They added that the industry has made some progress in
recent years as the topic has come under scrutiny: "We
appreciate that many automotive companies have begun to take
concrete steps to close these security gaps."
Recipients of Wednesday's letter included BMW,
Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co,
Toyota Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by David Gregorio)