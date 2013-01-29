* Warns of problems in UPnP networking technology
* Says hackers can exploit to gain remote control of PCs
* UPnP is widely used in routers, other networking gear
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Jan 29 The U.S. Department of Homeland
Security urged computer users on Tuesday to disable a common
networking technology feature, after researchers warned that
hackers could exploit flaws to gain access to tens of millions
of vulnerable devices.
The U.S. government's Computer Emergency Readiness Team
advised consumers and businesses to disable a feature known as
Universal Plug and Play or UPnP, and some other related features
that make devices from computers to printers accessible over the
open Internet.
UPnP is designed to let networks identify and communicate
with equipment, reducing the amount of work it takes to set up
networks. Dave Marcus, chief architect of advanced research and
threat intelligence with Intel's McAfee unit, said
hackers would have a "field day" once the vulnerability in
network devices is exposed.
"Historically, these are amongst the last to be updated and
protected properly which makes them a gold mine for potential
abuse and exploitation," said Marcus, who advises government
agencies and corporations on protections against sophisticated
attacks.
Computer security company Rapid7 said in a white paper
released on Tuesday that it discovered between 40 million and 50
million devices that were vulnerable to attack due to three
separate sets of problems that the firm's researchers have
identified with the UPnP standard.
The flaws could allow hackers to access confidential files,
steal passwords, take full control over PCs as well as remotely
access devices such as webcams, printers and security systems,
according to Rapid7.
It has alerted electronics makers about the problem through
the CERT Coordination Center, a group at the Carnegie Mellon
Software Engineering Institute that helps researchers report
vulnerabilities to affected companies.
CERT in turn has tried to contact the more than 200
companies identified, including Belkin, D-Link, Cisco Systems
Inc's Linksys division and Netgear.
Representatives for Belkin, D-Link, Linksys and Netgear did
not immediately responded to requests for comment.
Chris Wysopal, chief technology officer of security software
firm Veracode, said he believed that publication of Rapid7's
findings would draw widespread attention to the still emerging
area of UPnP security, prompting other security researchers to
search for more bugs in UPnP.
"This definitely falls into the scary category," said
Wysopal, who reviewed Rapid7's findings ahead of their
publication. "There is going to be a lot more research on this.
And the follow-on research could be a lot scarier."
A source with a major networking equipment maker confirmed
on Monday they had been alerted to the problem, and that
companies were preparing to respond.
"This is the most pervasive bug I've ever seen," said HD
Moore, chief technology officer for Rapid7. He discussed the
research with Reuters late on Monday.
TAKING CONTROL
Moore said that there were bugs in most of the devices he
tested and that device manufacturers will need to release
software updates to remedy the problems.
He said that is unlikely to happen quickly.
In the meantime, he advised computer users to quickly use a
free tool released by Rapid7 to identify vulnerable gear, then
disable the UPnP functionality in that equipment.
Moore said hackers have not widely exploited the UPnP
vulnerabilities to launch attacks, but both Moore and Wysopal
expected they may start to do so after the findings are
publicized.
Still, Moore said he decided to disclose the flaws in a bid
to pressure equipment makers to fix the bugs and generally pay
more attention to security.
People who own devices with UPnP enabled may not be aware of
it because new routers, printers, media servers, Web cameras,
storage drives and "smart" or Web-connected TVs are often
shipped with that functionality turned on by default.
"You can't stay silent about something like this," he said.
"These devices seem to have had the same level of core
security for decades. Nobody seems to really care about them."
Veracode's Wysopal said that some hackers have likely
already exploited the flaws to launch attacks, but in relatively
small numbers, choosing victims one at a time.
"If they are going after executives and government
officials, then they will probably look for their home networks
and exploit this vulnerability," he said.
Rapid7 has released a tool to help identify those devices on
its website at