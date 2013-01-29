* Warns of problems in UPnP networking technology
* Says hackers can exploit to gain remote control of PCs
* UPnP is widely used in routers, other networking gear
By Jim Finkle
Jan 29 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security
urged computer users on Tuesday to disable a common networking
technology feature, after researchers warned that hackers could
exploit flaws to gain access to tens of millions of vulnerable
devices.
The U.S. government's Computer Emergency Readiness Team, on
its website, advised consumers and businesses to disable a
feature known as Universal Plug and Play or UPnP, and some other
related features that make devices from computers to printers
accessible over the open Internet.
UPnP, a communications protocol, is designed to let networks
identify and communicate with equipment, reducing the amount of
work it takes to set up networks. Dave Marcus, chief architect
of advanced research and threat intelligence with Intel's
McAfee unit, said hackers would have a "field day" once
the vulnerability in network devices is exposed.
"Historically, these are amongst the last to be updated and
protected properly which makes them a gold mine for potential
abuse and exploitation," said Marcus, who advises government
agencies and corporations on protections against sophisticated
attacks.
Disabling UPnP once networks have already been set up, will
have little impact on the operation of the devices.
The new security bugs were initially brought to the
attention of the government by computer security company Rapid7,
in Boston, which released a report on the problem on Tuesday.
The company said it discovered between 40 million and 50 million
devices that were vulnerable to attack due to three separate
sets of problems that the firm's researchers have identified
with the UPnP standard.
The flaws could allow hackers to access confidential files,
steal passwords, take full control over PCs as well as remotely
access devices such as webcams, printers and security systems,
according to Rapid7.
Rapid7 has alerted electronics makers about the problem
through the CERT Coordination Center, a group at the Carnegie
Mellon Software Engineering Institute that helps researchers
report vulnerabilities to affected companies.
"This is the most pervasive bug I've ever seen," said HD
Moore, chief technology officer for Rapid7. He discussed the
research with Reuters late on Monday.
CERT in turn has tried to contact the more than 200
companies whose products Rapid7 have identified as being
vulnerable to attack, including Belkin, D-Link, Cisco Systems
Inc's Linksys division and Netgear.
Linksys said it is aware of the problem. "We recommend
Linksys customers visit our website to understand if their home
router is affected, and learn how to disable UPnP through the
user interface to avoid being impacted," Linksys said in a
statement.
Belkin, D-Link and Netgear did not respond to requests for
comment.
Chris Wysopal, chief technology officer of security software
firm Veracode, said he believed that publication of Rapid7's
findings would draw widespread attention to the still emerging
area of UPnP security, prompting other security researchers to
search for more bugs in UPnP.
"This definitely falls into the scary category," said
Wysopal, who reviewed Rapid7's findings ahead of their
publication. "There is going to be a lot more research on this.
And the follow-on research could be a lot scarier."
Andres Andreu, chief architect at networking security
company Bayshore Networks said they expect an increase in
cybercrime as hackers begin to figure out ways to take advantage
of the newly identified vulnerabilities.
"Simple targets such as home routers now become targets of
greater interest," he said.
TAKING CONTROL
Moore said that there were bugs in most of the devices that
Rapid7 tested and that device manufacturers will need to release
software updates to remedy the problems.
He said that was unlikely to happen quickly.
In the meantime, he advised computer users to quickly use a
free tool released by Rapid7 to identify vulnerable gear, then
disable the UPnP functionality in that equipment.
Moore said hackers have not widely exploited the UPnP
vulnerabilities to launch attacks, but both Moore and Wysopal
expected they may start to do so after the findings are
publicized.
Still, Moore said he decided to disclose the flaws in a bid
to pressure equipment makers to fix the bugs and generally pay
more attention to security.
People who own devices with UPnP enabled may not be aware of
it because new routers, printers, media servers, Web cameras,
storage drives and "smart" or Web-connected TVs are often
shipped with that functionality turned on by default.
"You can't stay silent about something like this," he said.
"These devices seem to have had the same level of core
security for decades. Nobody seems to really care about them."
Veracode's Wysopal said that some hackers have likely
already exploited the flaws to launch attacks, but in relatively
small numbers, choosing victims one at a time.
"If they are going after executives and government
officials, then they will probably look for their home networks
and exploit this vulnerability," he said.
Rapid7 has released a tool to help identify those devices on
its website at