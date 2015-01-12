UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
WASHINGTON Jan 12 The FBI said on Monday it was investigating the hacking of the Twitter and YouTube accounts of the U.S. military command that oversees operations in the Middle East.
The FBI said in a statement it was working with the Defense Department "in order to determine the nature and scope of this incident." The hack on U.S. Central Command was carried out by people claiming to be sympathetic toward the Islamic State militant group being targeted in American bombing raids. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
LONDON, May 11 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, forecast full-year profit in line with expectations and said trading in its latest quarter continued to benefit from the weak pound.