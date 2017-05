A computer screenshot shows the U.S. Central Command Twitter feed after it was apparently hacked by people claiming to be Islamic State sympathizers January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Staff

WASHINGTON The U.S. Central Command Twitter account was compromised on Monday, a Defense Department official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said "Centcom is taking appropriate measures to address the matter."