WASHINGTON Jan 12 U.S. Central Command said on
Monday that operational military networks were not compromised
and there was "no operational impact" from a hacking incident
carried out by people claiming to be sympathizers of the Islamic
State militant group.
Central Command said its Twitter and YouTube sites were
compromised for about 30 minutes but that "our initial
assessment" is that no classified information was posted by the
hackers.
"Additionally, we are notifying appropriate DoD (Department
of Defense) and law enforcement authorities about the potential
release of personally identifiable information and will take
appropriate steps to ensure any individuals potentially affected
are notified as quickly as possible," the command said in a
statement.
