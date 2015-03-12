(Adds details of legislation, prospects for passage, privacy
concerns)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Senate
Intelligence Committee voted 14-1 on Thursday to approve a bill
intended to enhance information sharing between private
companies and intelligence agencies about cybersecurity threats.
The panel's approval cleared the way for a vote in the full
Senate on the measure, which would extend some legal liability
protection to companies to make it easier for them to share data
with the government to help prevent and respond to cyberattacks.
Some privacy advocates opposed the bill, worrying that it
would do too little to prevent more data collection by the
National Security Agency and other U.S. intelligence agencies.
Such surveillance has come under scrutiny since 2013 disclosures
by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
Privacy concerns were cited by the only member of the
committee who voted against the bill, Democratic Senator Ron
Wyden of Oregon. "It's a surveillance bill by another name,"
Wyden said in a statement.
The measure was partly inspired by recent cyberattacks on
major corporations, including Sony. Several major firms,
including Microsoft Corp, Lockheed Martin and
Morgan Stanley, had pushed for a threat-sharing bill,
according to media reports.
Given its strong support in the committee, the measure is
given a good chance of passing when it comes up for a vote in
the full Senate, most likely in the coming months.
But it also must win passage in the House of Representatives
to be sent for President Barack Obama to sign into law.
Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House
Intelligence Committee, said he was optimistic the panel would
have its own bill in the coming weeks.
(Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)