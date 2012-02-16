* Bipartisan group of senators introduced bill this week
* Critics: bureaucrats get too much clout at companies
* Chamber of Commerce supports portions of measure
* House weighs measures similar to some portions of the bill
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Republican critics of a
U.S. Senate cybersecurity bill want to slow down consideration
of the measure, saying it could give government too much power
over private-sector infrastructure companies.
A group of senators introduced a comprehensive bill this
week that requires the secretary of homeland security to
designate certain infrastructure like air traffic control as
critical and compel steps to defend against hackers.
Senators John Rockefeller and Dianne Feinstein, both
Democrats; Susan Collins, a Republican, and Joseph Lieberman, an
independent, are the primary sponsors of the bill.
They say it is needed to prevent a catastrophic attack on
the nation's water supply, electric grid, financial networks and
transportation infrastructure.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has said the bill would be
brought quickly to the Senate floor because portions of it had
been worked on for years.
This irritated Senator John McCain, who said on Thursday
that he and other Republicans on committees that have
jurisdiction over the bill thought that it was moving too fast.
The Arizona Republican, speaking at a Homeland Security and
Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, also criticized the
leading role that the Department of Homeland Security would take
under the bill in pushing better cyber practices on sometimes
reluctant industries.
McCain said that "unelected bureaucrats" at DHS would
promulgate regulations that would stymie job creation and
provide a distraction from actual cybersecurity.
He promised his own bill in coming weeks.
Senator Lieberman said he was disappointed by McCain's
remarks. "We pleaded for involvement. A lot of people including
yourself have not come to the table."
Lieberman said it was unlikely that Reid would slow the bill
coming to the floor because of critics' objections.
Tom Ridge, a former homeland security secretary now at the
Chamber of Commerce, said that companies support elements of the
bill that allow better information sharing between the
government and companies about threats and attacks as they
develop.
But the chamber opposed putting DHS in charge of critical
infrastructure to ensure key companies can defend their networks
from dangerous attacks.
Defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp have
been among the high-profile victims of cyberattacks. Others
include web search leader Google Inc, Citigroup
bank and exchange operator Nasdaq OMX.
Despite the criticisms, Collins argued for moving the bill
quickly, citing data showing that cybercrime globally cost $114
billion a year. "It would be irresponsible for us not to pass
legislation because of turf battles," she said.
The U.S. House of Representatives is considering legislation
that overlaps with the Senate measure on some points.