By Bernard Vaughan and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 11 A former technology officer at
indicted former digital currency exchange Liberty Reserve
pleaded guilty on Thursday in New York to a federal charge of
conspiring to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Mark Marmilev, 35, became the third employee of Liberty to
strike a deal with prosecutors.
At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, Marmilev, who was
responsible for designing and maintaining Liberty's
technological infrastructure, said he was trying to protect the
company from "hackers and identity thieves."
Marmilev said he suspected a substantial amount of the funds
Liberty Reserve processed were obtained fraudulently but that he
"consciously avoided" confirming it.
Liberty Reserve was indicted in May 2013. Marmilev's plea
came almost a year after Liberty co-founder Vladimir Kats
pleaded guilty to money laundering and operating an unlicensed
money transmitting business.
Former manager Azzedine El Amine pleaded guilty last month
to charges of conspiracy and operating an unlicensed money
transmitting business.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has called the
prosecution of Liberty Reserve perhaps "the largest
international money laundering case ever brought by the United
States," accusing the exchange of helping criminals process more
than $6 billion in money transfers.
"With his guilty plea today, we are one step closer to
holding to account everyone integrally involved in this
sprawling Internet enterprise that served as a central financial
institution for cyber criminals and illegal transactions of
numerous kinds," Bharara said in a statement on Thursday.
Prosecutors have said Liberty Reserve had more than a
million worldwide users, including at least 200,000 in the
United States, at the time it was shut down in May 2013.
Authorities said that virtually its entire business was related
to criminal activity, including child pornography, drug
trafficking and computer hacking.
Cote set Marmilev's sentencing for Dec. 12. Under his plea
agreement, he faces a maximum of five years in prison.
Charges are pending against four other Liberty employees,
including co-founder Arthur Budovsky, who is fighting
extradition from Spain.
Seth Ginsberg, Marmilev's lawyer, said after the hearing
that Marmilev was not cooperating in any investigation.
