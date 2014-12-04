WASHINGTON Dec 4 The U.S. Justice Department is
creating a unit within the criminal division to advise on
electronic surveillance in cyber investigations and work with
the private sector to prevent online crime, an official said on
Thursday.
The new unit, housed within the Computer Crime and
Intellectual Property section, will work with law enforcement,
the private sector, and Congress, said Leslie Caldwell, head of
the department's criminal division.
"It is important that we address cyber threats on multiple
fronts, with both a robust enforcement strategy as well as a
broad prevention strategy," Caldwell said in prepared remarks
before a cybercrime conference.
The announcement comes as Sony Pictures Entertainment is
investigating a devastating hack that shut down its networks and
led to the public release of sensitive personnel information.
Caldwell said the new unit would also help counter what she
termed growing public distrust of law enforcement surveillance
and high-tech investigative techniques.
