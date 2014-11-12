NEW YORK Nov 12 A new exchange-traded fund that
invests in the cyber security industry could offer investors a
silver lining to all of the data breaches that have hit U.S.
companies over the past year.
The PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF, which is set
to launch Wednesday on the NYSE Arca exchange, will invest in
companies that develop products or provide services tied to
malware protection - the idea being that as concerns over cyber
attacks grow, the industry for protecting against unauthorized
breaches will expand.
"It's an essential spend now in every IT budget, whether for
the government, a corporation," or the everyday investor, said
Christian Magoon, founder of Wheaton, Illinois-based YieldShares
and a consultant to ISE ETF Ventures, which developed the index
that the ETF tracks.
The new ETF, whose ticker is aptly named "HACK," arrives
after a number of companies have suffered data breaches,
including retail outlets Home Depot Inc and Target Corp
and banking giant J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. The
U.S. Postal Service has also been hit, it was announced this
past Monday.
"HACK" will track the ISE Cyber Security Index, which is
comprised of some 30 companies, including cloud security
provider Qualys Inc and firewall manufacturer Fortinet
Inc, as well as Symantec Corp and Cisco
Systems Inc.
Qualys is up about 54.8 percent year-to-date and Fortinet is
up about 42 percent, while Symantec is up about 6.8 percent and
Cisco is up about 12 percent.
Palo Alto Networks Inc, among the holdings, just
last week said it discovered a new family of malware affecting
Apple Inc's OS X desktop and iOS mobile operating
systems.
Magoon said he expects the ETF will attract both investors
who are interested in the long-term growth potential of the
cyber security market, as well as those who will look to play
event-driven news in the space.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)