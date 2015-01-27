FRANKFURT Jan 27 Internet sites including Facebook, the world's largest social network, Instagram and other popular sites suffered temporary outages on Tuesday and a hacker group associated with other recent high-profile attacks claimed it caused the outages.

A Twitter account that purports to speak for hacker group "Lizard Squad" posted messages suggesting that it was behind an attack the temporarily blocked several major web sites.

Facebook, its photo-sharing site Instagram, and other popular social networking sites, were unavailable from around 0600 GMT for upward of an hour according to user reports and Web monitoring sites in countries across the Americas, Asia and Europe. (Reporting by Eric Auchard)