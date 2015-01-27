FRANKFURT Jan 27 Internet sites including
Facebook, the world's largest social network, Instagram
and other popular sites suffered temporary outages on Tuesday
and a hacker group associated with other recent high-profile
attacks claimed it caused the outages.
A Twitter account that purports to speak for hacker group
"Lizard Squad" posted messages suggesting that it was behind an
attack the temporarily blocked several major web sites.
Facebook, its photo-sharing site Instagram, and other
popular social networking sites, were unavailable from around
0600 GMT for upward of an hour according to user reports and Web
monitoring sites in countries across the Americas, Asia and
Europe.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard)