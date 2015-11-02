WASHINGTON Nov 2 Two American technology firms,
NetCracker Technology and Corp Computer Sciences Corp,
have agreed to pay $11.4 million and $1.35 million respectively
to resolve allegations they used individuals without security
clearances on a defense contract, the U.S. Justice Department
said on Monday.
The companies worked under a contract with the Defense
Information Systems Agency to implement software used to help
manage the telecommunications network used by the U.S.
Department of Defense, the Justice Department said in a
statement.
"From 2008 through 2013, NetCracker allegedly used employees
without security clearances to perform work when it knew the
contract required those individuals to have security clearances,
resulting in CSC recklessly submitting false claims for payment
to DISA," it said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)