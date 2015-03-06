By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, March 6
BOSTON, March 6 Hundreds of millions of Windows
PC users are vulnerable to attacks exploiting the recently
uncovered "Freak" security vulnerability, which was initially
believed to only threaten mobile devices and Mac computers,
Microsoft Corp warned.
News of the vulnerability surfaced on Tuesday when a group
of nine security experts disclosed that ubiquitous Internet
encryption technology could make devices running Apple Inc's
iOS and Mac operating systems, along with Google Inc's
Android browser vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Microsoft released a security advisory on Thursday warning
customers that their PCs were also vulnerable to the "Freak"
vulnerability.
The weakness could allow attacks on PCs that connect with
Web servers configured to use encryption technology
intentionally weakened to comply with U.S. government
regulations banning exports of the strongest encryption.
If hackers are successful, they could spy on communications
as well as infect PCs with malicious software, the researchers
who uncovered the threat said on Tuesday.
The Washington Post on Tuesday reported that whitehouse.gov
and fbi.gov were among the sites vulnerable to these attacks,
but that the government had secured them. (wapo.st/18KaxIA)
Microsoft advised system administrators to employ a
workaround to disable settings on Windows servers that allow use
of the weaker encryption. It said it was investigating the
threat and had not yet developed a security update that would
automatically protect Windows PC users from the threat.
"Upon completion of this investigation, Microsoft will take
the appropriate action to help protect customers," it said. The
Redmond, Washington-based company said that might include
providing a security update in a monthly software release or
putting out an unscheduled update.
Chris Wysopal, chief technology officer with security
software maker Veracode, noted that it was not possible to
change that setting on Windows Server 2003, a version of
Microsoft's operating system for servers that is more than a
decade old.
Windows Server 2003 "remains vulnerable," Wysopal said.
"There is nothing you can do if you are running a Web server on
this OS."
Apple said it had developed a software update to address the
vulnerability, which would be pushed out to customers next week.
Google said it had also developed a patch, which it provided
to partners that make and distribute Android devices.
"Freak" stands for "Factoring RSA-EXPORT Keys."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)