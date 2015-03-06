(Adds expert saying attacks would be difficult to carry out)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, March 6 Hundreds of millions of Windows
PC users are vulnerable to attacks exploiting the recently
uncovered "Freak" security vulnerability, which was initially
believed to only threaten mobile devices and Mac computers,
Microsoft Corp warned.
News of the vulnerability surfaced on Tuesday when a group
of nine security experts disclosed that ubiquitous Internet
encryption technology could make devices running Apple Inc's
iOS and Mac operating systems, along with Google Inc's
Android browser vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Microsoft released a security advisory on Thursday warning
customers that their PCs were also vulnerable to the "Freak"
vulnerability.
The weakness could allow attacks on PCs that connect with
Web servers configured to use encryption technology
intentionally weakened to comply with U.S. government
regulations banning exports of the strongest encryption.
If hackers are successful, they could spy on communications
as well as infect PCs with malicious software, the researchers
who uncovered the threat said on Tuesday.
The Washington Post on Tuesday reported that whitehouse.gov
and fbi.gov were among the sites vulnerable to these attacks,
but that the government had secured them. (wapo.st/18KaxIA)
Security experts said the vulnerability was relatively
difficult to exploit because hackers would need to use hours of
computer time to crack the encryption before launching an
attack.
"I don't think this is a terribly big issue, but only
because you have to have many ducks in a row," said Ivan
Ristic, director of engineering for cybersecurity firm Qualys
Inc.
That includes finding a vulnerable web server, breaking the
key, finding a vulnerable PC or mobile device, then gaining
access to that device.
Microsoft advised system administrators to employ a
workaround to disable settings on Windows servers that allow use
of the weaker encryption. It said it was investigating the
threat and had not yet developed a security update that would
automatically protect Windows PC users from the threat.
Apple said it had developed a software update to address the
vulnerability, which would be pushed out to customers next week.
Google said it had also developed a patch, which it provided
to partners that make and distribute Android devices.
"Freak" stands for Factoring RSA-EXPORT Keys.
