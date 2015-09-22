By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22 Despite stock-market
turmoil and unease in the venture-capital community, cyber
security companies are raising large rounds of financing from
investors, whose tremendous appetite for high-tech defenses
against cyber attacks is not expected to subside even in a
market correction.
In the latest example, Bit9 + Carbon Black, a company that
detects and protects servers from threats, is raising a fresh
round of funding, investors told Reuters and the company
confirmed. One investor estimates the company will raise
approximately $50 million, on top of the roughly $120 million it
has already raised.
The company declined to disclose the amount of funding.
"Financial markets are supporting companies like us really
well," said Chief Executive Officer Patrick Morley.
And Zscaler, a cloud security company, also recently closed
a new funding round, according to sources close to the company
who declined to give the amount. This deal comes just more than
a month after Zscaler raised $85 million.
The sector so far this year raised more than $2.3 billion
globally, according to industry data, on a pace to top last
year's total, and it is expected to remain a hot spot for
big-dollar financing deals even during an economic downturn.
"One of the very few times a CEO is fired is when you are
exposed to a security breach," said Venky Ganesan, managing
director at Menlo Ventures. "This will be the last thing cut on
the budget because nobody wants to lose their job."
CLOUDFLARE RAISES $110 MILLION
More funding was announced Tuesday, when CloudFlare, a
company that offers both the ability to improve websites'
performance and defend them from hackers, disclosed that it
raised $110 million, bringing its total funding to $182 million
in less than six years.
Even on the heels of the worst of the stock market
turbulence in late August, cybersecurity software firm Tanium
announced it raised $120 million from investors, and security
companies Netskope and Okta announced $75 million financing
rounds just days later.
"There is still tremendous opportunity to find some security
companies solving hard problems," said Enrique Salem, managing
director at Bain Capital Ventures and former CEO of Symantec, a
cybersecurity firm.
As with other tech sectors, investors worry about excessive
valuations. Some investors say they expect more than a third of
companies raising money now will fail outright, while others
will be acquired and written off as a loss.
"There will be some level of disappointment," said Gilman
Louie, partner at Alsop Louie Partners who previously led tech
investments for the Central Intelligence Agency. But, he said,
"There will be some unicorns out there. And there will be a lot
of companies in the middle where you might get your money back."
But such concerns have been sidelined by enthusiasm for a
sector that is aiming to solve what many call the most
persistent, difficult and costly problem facing businesses and
government.
Alberto Yepez, managing director of Trident Capital and
longtime security expert, says there is little hesitation on the
part of investors for security upstarts.
CORPORATE BUDGETS FOR CYBER SECURITY TO GROW
Global cybersecurity investments last year reached $2.5
billion and $1.7 billion in 2013, according to data firm CB
Insights. Investments so far this year exceed $2.3 billion,
according to data from CB Insights and Bain Capital Ventures and
analyzed by Reuters.
Very few tech sectors raise more than $2.5 billion in a
year.
Given the demand from banks, retailers, government agencies
and hospitals, worldwide spending on information security
technology is expected to grow from about $77 billion this year
to $108 billion in 2019, according to research firm Gartner.
Cyber attacks will accelerate, and company budgets for
cybersecurity spending will grow independent of what the economy
does, said Bob Ackerman, security expert and founder of Allegis
Capital.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said in August it would double
its cybersecurity spending this year to $500 million, after a
cyberattack last year that involved the theft of contact
information for about 83 million households and businesses.
Public companies offer VCs a peek at the possible returns
from their investments. Palo Alto Networks, for
instance, is trading close to $185 a share, up nearly five fold
from its IPO price in 2012.
"All the venture guys go, 'Wow, that's easy money,'" Louie
said.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)