By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 6 Graham Holdings, the
former Washington Post parent that now focuses on non-newspaper
media and for-profit education, is moving into the fast-emerging
market for corporate cyber security training, with a new
business unit launch set for Wednesday.
The move comes as U.S. lawmakers have proposed requiring
companies to disclose publicly whether they have a "cyber
security expert" on their boards, and as governments and
businesses face the growing threat of cyber attacks.
CyberVista's scheduled launch at the annual Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas reflects an expansion in cyber
security training beyond technical professionals to business
executives.
The company will help students prepare for cyber security
certification, and also offer continuing education for cyber
professionals.
CyberVista will depend on the "learning-science" expertise
of its Kaplan unit, founded in 1938, which prepares students for
college tests, CyberVista Chief Executive Amjed Saffarini said
in an interview.
Analysts project growth in the cyber security training
market, which includes boot camps, certification classes and
professional degree programs offered by for-profit companies
such as Apollo Education Group and SANS Technology Institute,
and nonprofit groups such as International Information Systems
Security Certification Consortium.
Educating corporate leaders and improving workforce
knowledge is only part of the answer to boosting cyber security,
said Alan Paller, president of SANS Technology Institute.
"It's not what to teach people; it's finding the big talent
to begin with" in a company, he said, referring to employees
with the technical aptitude. "Consulting services are
essentially telling the boards that they need more study and
more analysis and more reporting."
Graham, which sold the Post in 2013 to Amazon.com Inc
founder Jeff Bezos, is facing increased regulation and
declines in student enrollment in its for-profit learning
business.
Corporate research firm Morningstar projected Graham's
fiscal 2015 revenue would fall to $2.5 billion from $3.5 billion
in fiscal 2014. Graham's shares closed down 1.45 percent on
Tuesday at $462.61, down from $526.88 a year ago.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Richard Chang)