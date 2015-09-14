(Adds details of settlement and allegations, comments, case
citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 14 Two defendants agreed to pay $30 million
to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil insider
trading charges over a scheme to hack into networks that
distribute corporate news releases, the regulator said on
Monday.
Jaspen Capital Partners Ltd and Chief Executive Andriy
Supranonok, both from Kiev, Ukraine, are the first of 34
defendants to settle SEC charges over allegations of the theft
of more than 150,000 press releases from Business Wire,
Marketwired and PR Newswire before the news became public.
The SEC said the scheme resulted in more than $100 million
of illegal profit over a roughly five-year period.
Authorities said traders would give hackers "shopping lists"
of press releases they wanted to see in advance, and then make
trades based on them. Nine of the defendants also face criminal
charges. Jaspen and Supranonok were not criminally charged.
The SEC said Jaspen and Supranonok used
contracts-for-differences, which are derivatives allowing for
leveraged stock price bets, to trade from 2010 to 2015 in Panera
Bread Co, RadioShack Corp and other companies based on
press releases stolen from the three newswires.
Without admitting wrongdoing, the defendants agreed to
transfer $30 million of ill-gotten gains from frozen brokerage
accounts, the SEC said. The accord requires court approval.
"Today's settlement demonstrates that even those beyond our
borders who trade on stolen nonpublic information and use
complex instruments in an attempt to avoid detection will
ultimately be caught," SEC enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney
said in a statement.
A lawyer for Jaspen and Supranonok did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. The SEC said its civil case
will continue against the other 32 defendants.
Business Wire is a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, and PR Newswire is a unit of Britain's
UBM Plc.
The case is SEC v Dubovoy et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-06076.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese and Grant McCool)