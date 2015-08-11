The word 'password' on a computer screen is magnified with a magnifying glass in this picture illustration taken in Berlin May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

NEW YORK U.S. prosecutors will announce the indictment of nine individuals on Tuesday on charges they were part of an insider trading ring based on cyber hacking of disseminators of news releases, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The case alleges that a ring of cyber criminals from Ukraine hacked into disseminators of news releases and stole press releases about corporate news before it was made public, the source said.

The group, according to prosecutors, then passed the information to a group of traders, who were mostly based in the United States and reaped at least $30 million in illicit profits by trading in hundreds of companies, including Fortune 500 firms, using the non-public information, the source said.

The case, brought jointly by the U.S. Attorney's offices in Brooklyn and New Jersey, marks the first time prosecutors have alleged that a securities fraud scheme was based on hacked inside information. It is also the largest known suspected case of hacking that resulted in insider trading.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and New Jersey could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

The lead trader in the case is suspected of making more than $17 million, according to the source.

Until now, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision has brought only a handful of civil cases against hackers.

In 2007, the agency filed a civil case against a Ukrainian trader named Oleksandr Dorozhko, accusing him of hacking into IMS Health and stealing information on earnings that he used to make profitable options trades. In 2010, a federal court ordered Dorozhko to pay $580,000.

(Writing by Mica Rosenberg and Supriya Kurane; Editing by Ken Wills and Edmund Klamann)