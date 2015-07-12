ROME, July 12 Italian cyber-security firm
Hacking Team said a government might have been behind a massive
hack of its systems and warned that the subsequent leaking of
its computer codes could prove a field day for criminals.
Unknown hackers last week downloaded 400GB of data from the
firm, which makes surveillance software that allows law
enforcement and intelligence agencies to tap into the phones and
computers of suspects.
Much of the data, including thousands of private corporate
emails, has since been dumped onto the Wikileaks website. The
source code of a number of its top secret programmes has also
been published online.
"Given its complexity, I think that the attack must have
been carried out at a government level, or by someone who has
huge funds at their disposal," David Vincenzetti, the CEO of
Hacking Team, told Sunday's La Stampa newspaper.
He did not speculate on who it might have been.
The company has advised clients to halt their use of its
programmes until they can upgrade the compromised software, but
warned that all computer systems might now be vulnerable.
"Hacking Team's investigation has determined that sufficient
code was released to permit anyone to deploy the software
against any target of their choice," the company said in a
statement on its Internet site.
"Terrorists, extortionists and others can deploy this
technology at will if they have the technical ability to do so."
The same site still prominently promotes its now exposed
products: "Total control over your targets. Log everything you
need. Always. Anywhere they are," it says.
The leaked emails show that the Hacking Team worked with
numerous state institutions in an array of countries, including
Italy, the United States and Australia.
It also had dealings with countries criticised for their
human rights records, such as Libya, Egypt, Ethiopia,
Kazakhstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
Breaking his silence almost a week after the hack was
uncovered, Vincenzetti defended his choice of clients, saying he
had never broken international trade law.
He said that when his firm realised Ethiopia was using its
software to spy on a journalist, it asked for an explanation and
then ended the contract.
The 12-year-old Hacking Team was named as one of five
private-sector "Corporate Enemies of the Internet" in a 2012
report by Reporters Without Borders.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Digby Lidstone)