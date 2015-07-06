By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, July 6
FRANKFURT, July 6 Italy's Hacking Team, which
makes surveillance software used by governments to police the
web, appeared to be the victim of hacking on a grand scale
itself on Monday.
The Milan-based company, which describes itself as a maker
of lawful interception software used by police and intelligence
services worldwide, has been accused by anti-surveillance
campaigners of selling snooping tools to governments with poor
human rights records.
Hacking Team found its Twitter account hijacked on Monday
and used by hackers to release what is alleged to be more than
400 gigabytes of the company's internal documents, email
correspondence, employee passwords and the underlying source
code of its products.
"Since we have nothing to hide, we're publishing all our
emails, files and source code," posts published on the company's
hijacked Twitter account said, but were subsequently deleted.
One U.S. privacy rights activist hailed the publication of
the stolen Hacking Team documents as the "best transparency
report ever", while another digital activist compared the
disclosures to a Christmas gift in July for anti-surveillance
campaigners.
Among the documents unearthed and published by unknown
hackers was a spreadsheet that purports to show the company's
active and inactive clients at the end of 2014.
Those listed included police agencies in several European
countries, the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in
the United States, as well as police and state security
organisations in countries with records of human rights abuses
including Egypt, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi
Arabia and Sudan.
Sudan's National Intelligence Security Service was one of
two customers in the client list given the special designation
of "not officially supported".
However, a second document, an invoice for 480,000 euros to
the same security service, calls into question repeated denials
by the Hacking Team that it has ever done business with Sudan.
Hacking Team did not respond to emails or calls seeking to
confirm the veracity of the documents. In a previous statement
in March, the company said it could not disclose its clients
"since to do so could jeopardize ongoing law enforcement
investigations".
The 12-year-old, Milan-based company was singled out in 2012
as one of five private sector "Corporate Enemies of the
Internet" in a 2012 report by Reporters Without Borders.
Citizen Lab, a digital rights research group loosely
affiliated with the University of Toronto, has published
numerous reports linking Hacking Team software to repression of
minority and dissident groups, as well as journalists in a
number of countries in Africa and the Middle East.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)