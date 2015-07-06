(Adds that company is recommending that customers suspend use
of spy gear)
By Eric Auchard and Joseph Menn
FRANKFURT/SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Italy's Hacking
Team, which makes surveillance software used by governments to
tap into phones and computers, found itself the victim of
hacking on a grand scale on Monday.
The controversial Milan-based company, which describes
itself as a maker of lawful interception software used by police
and intelligence services worldwide, has been accused by
anti-surveillance campaigners of selling snooping tools to
governments with poor human rights records.
Hacking Team's Twitter account was hijacked on Monday and
used by hackers to release what is alleged to be more than 400
gigabytes of the company's internal documents, email
correspondence, employee passwords and the underlying source
code of its products.
"Since we have nothing to hide, we're publishing all our
emails, files and source code," posts published on the company's
hijacked Twitter account said. The tweets were subsequently
deleted.
Company spokesman Eric Rabe confirmed the breach, adding
that "law enforcement will investigate the illegal taking of
proprietary company property."
Rabe acknowledged that the company was recommending that
clients suspend use of the snooping programs until Hacking Team
determines whether specific law enforcement operations have been
exposed.
"We would expect this to be a relatively short suspension of
service," Rabe told Reuters.
Hacking Team customers include the U.S. FBI, according to
internal documents published Monday. That agency did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
One U.S. privacy rights activist hailed the publication of
the stolen Hacking Team documents as the "best transparency
report ever", while another digital activist compared the
disclosures to a Christmas gift in July for anti-surveillance
campaigners.
Among the documents published was a spreadsheet that
purports to show the company's active and inactive clients at
the end of 2014.
Those listed included police agencies in several European
countries, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and police
and state security organisations in countries with records of
human rights abuses such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan,
Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Sudan.
Sudan's National Intelligence Security Service was one of
two customers in the client list given the special designation
of "not officially supported".
However, a second document, an invoice for 480,000 euros to
the same security service, calls into question repeated denials
by the Hacking Team that it has ever done business with Sudan,
which is subject to heavy trade restrictions.
Hacking Team did not dispute the veracity of any of the
documents, though it said some reports that claimed to be based
on them contained misstatements.
It said it would not identify any customers because of
still-binding confidentiality agreements.
The 12-year-old Hacking Team was named one of five
private-sector "Corporate Enemies of the Internet" in a 2012
report by Reporters Without Borders.
Citizen Lab, a digital rights research group affiliated with
the University of Toronto, has published numerous reports
linking Hacking Team software to repression of minority and
dissident groups, as well as journalists in a number of
countries in Africa and the Middle East.
(Editing by Susan Fenton, Bernard Orr)